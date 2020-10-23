Exception in magic method

PHP
#1

Is that possible to declare throwed exception in magic method?..

@method Foo get()
#2

get() isnt a magic method. __get() is. You can overload __get(), so presumably you can throw from within the overload as much as you could from any other function…

#3

There is the magic method __call(). It throws some exception. And there are the “virtual” method declarations for __call(). They called also “magic methods”. Something like…

@method Foo getSomething()
@method Bar getSomethingElse()

My question is: is that possible to declare throwed exceptions in methods like getSomething()

#4

To steal from Rudy…

“What happened when you tested it?”