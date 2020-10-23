Is that possible to declare throwed exception in magic method?..
@method Foo get()
Is that possible to declare throwed exception in magic method?..
@method Foo get()
get() isnt a magic method. __get() is. You can overload __get(), so presumably you can
throw from within the overload as much as you could from any other function…
There is the magic method
__call(). It throws some exception. And there are the “virtual” method declarations for
__call(). They called also “magic methods”. Something like…
@method Foo getSomething()
@method Bar getSomethingElse()
My question is: is that possible to declare throwed exceptions in methods like
getSomething()
To steal from Rudy…
“What happened when you tested it?”