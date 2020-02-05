Eventlistener on dynamically generated Selectbox, Best practice

Hi,

I need to add an event listener on a dynamically created checkbox.

How to build an event listener for an event which not exist yet?

(I don’ t want to overwhelm visitors with a bunch of selectbox. They sould appear selection after selection)

I have a selectbox.

The HTML:

<div id="selectbox"> <select class="selectstyled" id="**change**"> <option value="0">Which issue?</option> <option value="1">Issue 1</option> <option value="2">Issue 2</option> <option value="3">Issue 3</option> <option value="4">Issue 4</option> </select> </div>

Depending on the selected Issue a second selectbox appears through JS.

let issue = document.getElementById("change"); document.getElementById("change").addEventListener("change", function(value) { if (issue.value == 1) { document.getElementById("selectbox").insertAdjacentHTML("afterend", ` <div id = "selectbox"> <select class = "selectstyled" id = "**changeNewIssueClusterDependingOnChange**"> <option value="0">**And here is the 2nd issue depending on issue 1**</option> <option value="1">Issue with x </option> <option value="2">Issue with y</option> <option value="3">Issue with z </option> </select> </div> `) } if (issue.value == 2) { `) } });

When the second selectbox has been triggered through the “change” event on first selectbox I don’t know, how to create a change event.

The only idea I had was:

let issue2 = document.getElementById("**changeNewIssueClusterDependingOnChange**l");

When I console log issue2 I get:

TypeError: issue2 is null

Best and thanks in advance.