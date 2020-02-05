Eventlistener on dynamically generated Selectbox, Best practice

Hi,
I need to add an event listener on a dynamically created checkbox.
How to build an event listener for an event which not exist yet?
(I don’ t want to overwhelm visitors with a bunch of selectbox. They sould appear selection after selection)
I have a selectbox.
The HTML:
<div id="selectbox">
<select class="selectstyled" id="**change**">
<option value="0">Which issue?</option>
<option value="1">Issue 1</option>
<option value="2">Issue 2</option>
<option value="3">Issue 3</option>
<option value="4">Issue 4</option>
</select>
</div>
Depending on the selected Issue a second selectbox appears through JS.
let issue = document.getElementById("change");
document.getElementById("change").addEventListener("change", function(value) {
if (issue.value == 1) {
document.getElementById("selectbox").insertAdjacentHTML("afterend", `
<div id = "selectbox">
<select class = "selectstyled"
id = "**changeNewIssueClusterDependingOnChange**">
<option value="0">**And here is the 2nd issue depending on issue 1**</option>
<option value="1">Issue with x </option>
<option value="2">Issue with y</option>
<option value="3">Issue with z </option>
</select>
</div>
`)
}
if (issue.value == 2) {
`)
}
});
When the second selectbox has been triggered through the “change” event on first selectbox I don’t know, how to create a change event.
The only idea I had was:
let issue2 = document.getElementById("**changeNewIssueClusterDependingOnChange**l");
When I console log
issue2 I get:
TypeError: issue2 is null
How to build an event listener for an event which not exist yet?
(I don’ t want to overwhelm visitors with a bunch of selectbox. They sould appear selection after selection)
Best and thanks in advance.