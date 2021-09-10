Event driven

here is an exciting way of designing a program that I am leaning towards to avoid (or use less of) using "setTimeouts) and rely more on triggered custom events.

I am using node js.

here is a basic example:

const EventEmitter = require('events') class Game extends EventEmitter{ constructor() { super(); this.on('start', () => console.log("START")); this.on('over', () => console.log("GAME OVER!")); this.on('play', () => console.log("playing ...")) } start() { this.emit('start') } gameOver() { this.emit('over') } play() { this.emit('play') } } class Play { constructor() { this.game = new Game() } playGame() { this.game.start(); this.game.play(); } youLoose() { this.game.gameOver(); } } const play = new Play(); setTimeout(play.youLoose.bind(play), 5000); play.playGame();

output:

START

playing …

GAME OVER!