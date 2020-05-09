Even after updating flash still unable to play media

I have updated my flash on both my mozilla and chrome but i am unable to play media. Still says update required to play media.
Flash is deprecated.
From Wikipedia:
Starting from Chrome 76 and Firefox 69, Flash is disabled by default and browsers do not even show a prompt to activate Flash content. Users who want to play Flash content need to manually set a browser to prompt for Flash content, and then during each browser session enable Flash plugin for every site individually. Furthermore, browsers show warnings about the removal of Flash entirely after December 2020. Microsoft Edge based on Chromium will follow the same plan as Google Chrome.
Any solution?
Don’t expect a user to play Flash videos?!
or
DO expect your web site’s user experience to be unsatisfactory.
I would like to recommend an unrelated action. Always run your code through the HTML validator while building your site and/or before asking someone to help you solve a problem. That is standard procedure for experienced developers.
Your site tests quite good but has one type of error that is repeated 8 times.
The URL of the validator is: https://validator.w3.org/nu/
It will show you that 8 of your jpegs have spaces in their names. Images should not have spaces in their names. To the code it looks like a break in a path and can fail.
Eliminating the spaces from the images will not fix the Flash problem - that problem cannot be fixed permanently - but filling the spaces will make your code better otherwise.
Thank you for your response. I expect a user to play audio media from website.
can i convert my flash website to new standard? is there a tool to do that?
I have never used Flash so someone else will have to address your conversion question.
Hi there sjboziah,
have a look here…
how will swf to mp4 help me fix the flash issue?
It will enable you to use the HTML5
video element
instead of the almost dead Adobe Flash Player.
If you ive me one of your .swf files, let’s say this one…
“Kenyan Afrobeats Vol.9” I will try and convert it for
you.
its actually audio not video .how do i send it to you?