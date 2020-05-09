Even after updating flash still unable to play media

Don’t expect a user to play Flash videos?!

or

DO expect your web site’s user experience to be unsatisfactory.

I would like to recommend an unrelated action. Always run your code through the HTML validator while building your site and/or before asking someone to help you solve a problem. That is standard procedure for experienced developers.

Your site tests quite good but has one type of error that is repeated 8 times.

The URL of the validator is: https://validator.w3.org/nu/

It will show you that 8 of your jpegs have spaces in their names. Images should not have spaces in their names. To the code it looks like a break in a path and can fail.

Eliminating the spaces from the images will not fix the Flash problem - that problem cannot be fixed permanently - but filling the spaces will make your code better otherwise.