Estimating AdSense revenue against

There is a website →

Similarweb estimates its traffic to be 7.9Million Page visits. That’s is around 80 Lakhs.
It is an advertisement parked.

Alone from advertisements, what will be the anticipated minimum revenue?

These questions are very subjective and no one can answer with ana accurate empirical details because there are so many parameters such as niche, incoming traffic geography, etc, but

if anyone in this community has an Adsense website can he share the reality?

Many blog writers say for every 1000 page visits assume 2$ in revenue.

Minimum revenue? 0. Easy. :stuck_out_tongue:

The reality is, you won’t need to worry about this until your site is getting similar numbers; and you should not be relying on ads for your source of income for a site, because it’s not reliable.

You can ‘assume’ whatever value you like. But setting expectations by an unreliable, scaling, system is going to inevitably end in disaster.

Market validation and visibility are driving forces to invest focus somewhere.

I mean… buzzword bingo card aside, AdSense revenue is not ‘market validation’. It’s a secondary result of ‘visibility’, perhaps, but you’ve already got your visibility metric - it’s that page views number you already have and are pointing at.

A page view is one variable under consideration and Adsense revenue is directly proportional to page views, which is a reflection of people looking for such content, and thus market validation.

Noone needs Facebook, but its the #3 visited site in the world.

Adsense revenue is not directly proportional to page views, its CPM portion of ad revenue is directly proportional to the multiplicative value of page views and number of ads per page. Sitepoint gets 2 (or 3) ad views per load, because it loads multiple ads. Does that make its revenue comparable to a site that has 1 ad per page view? What about one that has 8 ads?

What’s the commonality? page views. You’re still chasing a derived metric.