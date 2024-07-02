Essential Steps to Set Up a Red Hat Server for Beginners

Hey everyone!
If you’re new to Linux and looking to set up a Red Hat server, here are the essential steps to get you started:
- Choose Your Red Hat Version: Decide which version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) suits your needs (e.g., RHEL 7, RHEL 8).
- Download and Install RHEL: Get the installation ISO from the Red Hat website and follow the installation wizard.
- Initial Configuration: Set up basic configurations like hostname, network settings, and user accounts.
- Update and Patch: Use
yumor
dnfpackage managers to update and patch your system for security and stability.
- Install Necessary Software: Install required packages and applications using package managers or source code.
- Secure Your Server: Configure firewall, SSH settings, and implement security best practices.
- Monitor and Maintain: Set up monitoring tools and schedule regular maintenance tasks.
Have questions or need clarification on any step? Feel free to ask here!
Looking forward to hearing your experiences and tips!