ESLint & Prettier : as VSCode Plugin and Command Line

The way I understand when it comes to use these 2 as a dev-dependency tool is that:

I could just install then both as VSCode extension, config the .prettierrc.js and .eslintrc.js files, and integrate eslint & prettier (https://github.com/prettier/eslint-config-prettier)

But here’s the question. Suppose even though in VSCode editor either prettier or eslint is pointing to something wrong, if I want or forget, I could still git commit the file(s) and of course in case some other developer pulls these commit he will see the warning/error.

I know (never used) husky & lint-staged, but I understand that they would prevent bad files detected by prettier/eslint to be committed.

So is it correct to think that this is a case when I need to have both prettier & eslint installed as dev-dependencies and not just as a code editor plugin?