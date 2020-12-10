ESLint keeps returning Definition for rule 'eslint linebreak-style' was not found in vueJS

No matter how much I tried, vueJS keeps returning

http://eslint.org/docs/rules/eslint%20linebreak-style Definition for rule 'eslint linebreak-style' was not found src\components\Register.vue:1:1 <template> ^

This are the steps have taken so far. in

src\components\Register.vue:1:1

I included this /* eslint-disable */ at the top of the script, but that still dosent stop it from failing. Also in VS Code, I changed it from CRLF to LF , then run npm run lint -- --fix but still dosen’t fix the problem. I also edited

.eslintrc.js

by adding all of these at different stage "linebreak-style": 0, and this too //["error", (process.platform === "win32" ? "windows" : "unix")], // https://stackoverflow.com/q/39114446/2771889 and this also "eslint linebreak-style": ["error", "windows"], but all to know avail.

I also added the above codes to

node_modules\eslint-config-airbnb-base\rules\style.js

and still, ESLint refuses to go away.

NB: Am using Windows 8.1

What else can I do to solve the problem.