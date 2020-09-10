ESLint keeps returning Definition for rule 'eslint linebreak-style' was not found in vueJS

No matter how much I tried, vueJS keeps returning
http://eslint.org/docs/rules/eslint%20linebreak-style Definition for rule 'eslint linebreak-style' was not found
src\components\Register.vue:1:1
<template>
^
This are the steps have taken so far. in
src\components\Register.vue:1:1
I included this
/* eslint-disable */ at the top of the script, but that still dosent stop it from failing. Also in VS Code, I changed it from
CRLF to
LF , then run
npm run lint -- --fix but still dosen’t fix the problem. I also edited
.eslintrc.js
by adding all of these at different stage
"linebreak-style": 0, and this too
//["error", (process.platform === "win32" ? "windows" : "unix")], // https://stackoverflow.com/q/39114446/2771889 and this also
"eslint linebreak-style": ["error", "windows"], but all to know avail.
I also added the above codes to
node_modules\eslint-config-airbnb-base\rules\style.js
and still, ESLint refuses to go away.
NB: Am using Windows 8.1
What else can I do to solve the problem.