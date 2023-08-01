Error with this CSS?

Hi there,

I have this code in which I am using to create an infinite loop marquee, but I am getting errors on some lines.

This is my code:

.menu { -webkit-touch-callout: none; -webkit-user-select: none; -moz-user-select: none; -ms-user-select: none; user-select: none; padding: 10vh 0 25vh; --marquee-width: 100vw; --offset: 20vw; --move-initial: calc(-25% + var(--offset)); --move-final: calc(-50% + var(--offset)); --item-font-size: 10vw; counter-reset: menu; }

But I am getting errors on these lines:

--marquee-width: 100vw; --offset: 20vw; --move-initial: calc(-25% + var(--offset)); --move-final: calc(-50% + var(--offset)); --item-font-size: 10vw;

Which relates to the lines above.

Can anyone see what’s wrong with those lines? Or are they actually ok?

Thanks!