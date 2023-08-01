Error with this CSS?

Hi there,

I have this code in which I am using to create an infinite loop marquee, but I am getting errors on some lines.

This is my code:

.menu {
  -webkit-touch-callout: none;
  -webkit-user-select: none;
  -moz-user-select: none;
  -ms-user-select: none;
  user-select: none;
  padding: 10vh 0 25vh;
  --marquee-width: 100vw;
  --offset: 20vw;
  --move-initial: calc(-25% + var(--offset));
  --move-final: calc(-50% + var(--offset));
  --item-font-size: 10vw;
  counter-reset: menu; }

But I am getting errors on these lines:

  --marquee-width: 100vw;
  --offset: 20vw;
  --move-initial: calc(-25% + var(--offset));
  --move-final: calc(-50% + var(--offset));
  --item-font-size: 10vw;

image

Which relates to the lines above.

Can anyone see what’s wrong with those lines? Or are they actually ok?

Thanks!