Error with this CSS?

Hi there,
I have this code in which I am using to create an infinite loop marquee, but I am getting errors on some lines.
This is my code:
.menu {
-webkit-touch-callout: none;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
-ms-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
padding: 10vh 0 25vh;
--marquee-width: 100vw;
--offset: 20vw;
--move-initial: calc(-25% + var(--offset));
--move-final: calc(-50% + var(--offset));
--item-font-size: 10vw;
counter-reset: menu; }
But I am getting errors on these lines:
--marquee-width: 100vw;
--offset: 20vw;
--move-initial: calc(-25% + var(--offset));
--move-final: calc(-50% + var(--offset));
--item-font-size: 10vw;
Which relates to the lines above.
Can anyone see what’s wrong with those lines? Or are they actually ok?
Thanks!