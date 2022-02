Thank you. The script is above the rest of the HTML code. The script immediately runs, and none of the page below the script exists yet, so the script has nothing in the HTML code that it can find.

The solution to that which we’ve been doing for a decade or so now is to move basically all of the script tags down to the end of the body, just before the closing body tag.

Growly: Growly: I copied exactly what the dude said in a tutorial and I got a different outcome which is an error.

Can you please let us know which tutorial is that?