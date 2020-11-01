Error with MySQL Syntax

Hello! I am working on a PHP project that works with databases. I recently got this error:

Table Creation Error: CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS details ( title VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL, logo VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL, description VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL, ) ENGINE=INNODB; You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near ') ENGINE=INNODB' at line 5

This is my SQL command in PHP:

$sql = "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS details ( title VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL, logo VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL, description VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL, ) ENGINE=INNODB;";

What did I do wrong here? How can I fix the statement?