Error while converting phphtml form into pdf using dompdf

i am trying to convert my PHP/HTML form into pdf by using dompdf after clicking submit button. Everything was working fine but when I used for loop then following error occurred :
Parse error: syntax error, unexpected ‘servproname’ (T_STRING), expecting ‘,’ or ‘)’ in C:\xampp\htdocs\abc\invoice.php
here is my code :
<?php
namespace Dompdf;
require_once 'dompdf/autoload.inc.php';
if(isset($_POST['submit']))
{
$dompdf = new Dompdf();
$dompdf->loadHtml('
<html>
for ($i=0;$i<count($_POST['servproname']);$i++) {
<tr>
<td style = "text-align:left; border:1px solid #cccccc;">'.$_POST['servproname'][$i].'</td>
<td style = "text-align:left; border:1px solid #cccccc;">'.$_POST['docname'][$i].'</td>
<td style = "text-align:center; border:1px solid #cccccc;">'.$_POST['price1'][$i].'</td>
<td style = "text-align:center; border:1px solid #cccccc;">'.$_POST['qty'][$i].'</td>
<td style = "text-align:center; border:1px solid #cccccc;">'.$_POST['tot4'][$i].'</td>
}
</table>
');
$dompdf->setPaper('A4', 'landscape');
$dompdf->render();
$dompdf->stream("",array("Attachment" => false));
exit(0);
}
?>