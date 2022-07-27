Error TS2345 - Typescript

in this lanecode i have an error:

Inmueble.find({ usuario: id }).skip(Number(desde)).limit(Number(limite)).sort(orden),``` in previous versions of typescript it worked correctly for me but with the new versions it no longer works for me console:

src/controllers/inmuebles.ts:133:83 - error TS2345: Argument of type ‘string | string | ParsedQs | ParsedQs’ is not assignable to parameter of type ‘string | { [key: string]: SortOrder | { $meta: “textScore”; }; } | null | undefined’.

Type ‘string’ is not assignable to type ‘string | { [key: string]: SortOrder | { $meta: “textScore”; }; } | null | undefined’. Type ‘string’ is not assignable to type ‘{ [key: string]: SortOrder | { $meta: “textScore”; }; }’.

Index signature is missing in type ‘string’.

133 Inmueble.find({ usuario: id }).skip(Number(desde)).limit(Number(limite)).sort(orden),```

how should i replace it?