Error This site can’t be reached

When I open localhost(I set it to
php.local ) in browser, I get the following error from browser:
This site can’t be reached
This happens exactly when I use dotenv:
$dotenv = Dotenv\Dotenv::createImmutable(BASEPATH);
$dotenv->load();
This codes Work well with CodeRunner plugin in VSCode.
But it gives an error in the browser unless these lines are commented.
What’s the solution?
The structure and code of my project is as follows.
Structure:
bootstrap
init.php
vendor
.env
index.php
Pages:
//init.php
<?php
define('BASEPATH', __DIR__ . '/../');
include BASEPATH . '/vendor/autoload.php';
$dotenv = Dotenv\Dotenv::createImmutable(BASEPATH);
$dotenv->load();
//index.php
<?php
include 'bootstrap/init.php';
var_dump($_ENV);
.env:
DB_NAME=mysql
DB_PASS=test