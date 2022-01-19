Error This site can’t be reached

When I open localhost(I set it to php.local ) in browser, I get the following error from browser:

This happens exactly when I use dotenv:

$dotenv = Dotenv\Dotenv::createImmutable(BASEPATH);
$dotenv->load();

This codes Work well with CodeRunner plugin in VSCode.
But it gives an error in the browser unless these lines are commented.

What’s the solution?
The structure and code of my project is as follows.
Structure:

bootstrap
    init.php
vendor
.env
index.php

Pages:

//init.php
<?php
define('BASEPATH', __DIR__ . '/../');

include BASEPATH . '/vendor/autoload.php';

$dotenv = Dotenv\Dotenv::createImmutable(BASEPATH);
$dotenv->load();

//index.php
<?php
include 'bootstrap/init.php';
var_dump($_ENV);

.env:

DB_NAME=mysql
DB_PASS=test
EDIT:
If the .env file is empty, the page will open, but if a value is inserted, it will show this error and the page will not load.