Error returned in curl response

Good day

I tried getting a json response using the below written code but instead it returned the following error message

{“Message”:“The request entity’s media type ‘multipart/form-data’ is not supported for this resource.”}

see the code below

$mydata = array( 'number1' => $_POST["customerNUM1"], 'number2' => $_POST["sessionNUM1"], ); $headers = array( 'Content-Type' => 'application/json' ); $ch = curl_init($url); // curl_setopt($ch,CURLOPT_COOKIEJAR, $this->cookie_jar); // curl_setopt($ch,CURLOPT_COOKIESESSION, 1); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYHOST, False); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYPEER, False); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_ENCODING, ""); curl_setopt($ch,CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS,0); curl_setopt($ch,CURLOPT_TIMEOUT,30); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION, true); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION, CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST, "POST"); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $mydata); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, $headers); $response = curl_exec($ch); $err = curl_error($ch); if ($err) { echo "cURL Error #:" . $err; } else { echo $response; }

Kindly help