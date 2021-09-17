Error returned in curl response

Good day
I tried getting a json response using the below written code but instead it returned the following error message
{“Message”:“The request entity’s media type ‘multipart/form-data’ is not supported for this resource.”}
see the code below
$mydata = array(
'number1' => $_POST["customerNUM1"],
'number2' => $_POST["sessionNUM1"],
);
$headers = array(
'Content-Type' => 'application/json'
);
$ch = curl_init($url);
// curl_setopt($ch,CURLOPT_COOKIEJAR, $this->cookie_jar);
// curl_setopt($ch,CURLOPT_COOKIESESSION, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYHOST, False);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYPEER, False);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_ENCODING, "");
curl_setopt($ch,CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS,0);
curl_setopt($ch,CURLOPT_TIMEOUT,30);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION, true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION, CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST, "POST");
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $mydata);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, $headers);
$response = curl_exec($ch);
$err = curl_error($ch);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
Kindly help