Error message options to find my error?

New coder here.

I am having some trouble finding out why I am getting the following error message when my code tries to add data to my database:

This page isn’t working

myurl.com is currently unable to handle this request.

HTTP ERROR 500

On my IDE my code works fine and inserts my data into my database with no issues.

All other pages that I have that add data into the database work fine.

The following is what I have enabled for error checking:

$dsn = "mysql:host=$hostname;dbname=$database;charset=$charset"; $options = [ PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION, PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC, PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false, ]; // ### START DATABASE CONNECTION ### try { $pdo = new PDO($dsn, $username, $password, $options); } catch (\PDOException $e) { throw new \PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getCode()); echo "Database Connection failed: " . $e->getMessage(); }

Are there any other error checking options I can enable to try to pinpoint what is causing this error to occur?