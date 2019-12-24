Error message options to find my error?

#1

New coder here.

I am having some trouble finding out why I am getting the following error message when my code tries to add data to my database:

This page isn’t working

myurl.com is currently unable to handle this request.

HTTP ERROR 500

On my IDE my code works fine and inserts my data into my database with no issues.
All other pages that I have that add data into the database work fine.
The following is what I have enabled for error checking:

    $dsn = "mysql:host=$hostname;dbname=$database;charset=$charset";
    $options = [
        PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE            => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
        PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC,
        PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES   => false,
    ];

    // ### START DATABASE CONNECTION ### 
    try {
        $pdo = new PDO($dsn, $username, $password, $options);
    } catch (\PDOException $e) {
        throw new \PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getCode());
        echo "Database Connection failed: " . $e->getMessage();
    }

Are there any other error checking options I can enable to try to pinpoint what is causing this error to occur?

#2

Hi Orclord1

This looks as though it’s a connection issue to the database. Unfortunately i’m not too familiar with object orientated but i’m sure one of the guru’s will be along soon to advise.

#3

I connect to the database via an include that contains all the connection info. I have 20+ other pages that use the same include and it connects and queries fine. I know its not a database connection issue – but that’s about all I know. My code runs fine on 2 different IDE’s, but is not running well on my shared hosting server.

I’m going to put together a test page, and start removing sections of code until I find the section that is causing this issue.

#4

Take a look at this post:

#5

Is the PHP version running on the shared host the same version as you’re running locally? Are you sure the database credentials (host, username, password) for the shared host are correct?

#6

500 is not usually a database connection error. 500 is “something in your code went horribly wrong”. Infinite loops, code bracing errors, stuff like that.

#7

I read somewhere that a 500 error is just a normal PHP error but shows as 500 because either error_reporting(0); or ini_set(‘display_errors’, ‘0’); are set in the online php.ini file. The settings cannot be over ridden in the offending script.

This is why the same script usually shows an error on localhost.

I have yet to try the settings and will try later.

#8

My understanding is that it depends on the error and the timing of it.

It used to be inverted (because displaying errors was default on): If it’s a parse error, it’ll 200 (because the error message generates output, and display_errors hasnt been set because the script failed to parse). If it was a runtime, it would 500 because display_errors was off and the system could abort before the headers were set and sent.

Now that display_errors is off by default, however, maybe PHP7 is throwing 500’s more regularly.

#9

Thank you everyone for your guidance. It took a lot of time, but I believe I found the problem. While I don’t know what versions of PHP my IDE runs vs my web server host, I am guessing there is a difference.

I thought single line PHP statements did not need a semi-colon, and they have worked fine for me on other pages I am running on the same server. However this line needed a semi-colon to work:

<option value="<?php echo $row["genu_id"] ?>"><?php echo $row["genu_id"]; ?></option>
#10

Additionally (and more likely) I have confirmed the cause of my error.

On my IDE I renamed a table column but did not rename it on my web host server. (This is why the code was working fine on the IDE and not the host server).

I’m guessing that my web host server has enabled PHP settings to not produce error codes?

I’m used to relying on the error codes to tell me that it there is an “unknown column name on line #99” or other similar messages.

Sorry to waste everyone’s time with such a silly error – and I will refrain from sharing how many hours it took me to source out the error. (Sort of a flashback to my days in the 80’s programming in apple basic and getting a “syntax error” which meant you had to hunt through your code line by line :slight_smile:

#11

There is a security risk if online errors and warnings are displayed on the screen and the default is to set ini_set('display_errors, '0); and perhaps error_reporting(0); to prevent any errors showing.

There is a good chance that online errors are logged and
if not then can be set very, very temporarily - delete when bugs resolved:

add this to the start of the problem file:

<?php declare(strict_types=1);
// START =========== script to insert ====================
# don't display errors
  ini_set('display_errors', '0');

#  write errors to log
  ini_set('log_errors', '1');
  error_reporting(-1);

# set error log file name in this directory
  $fErrors = 'ERRORS.php';
    $ok = ini_set('error_log', $fErrors);
    if( file_exists($fErrors) ):
      echo '<br> Yes we have: ' ,$fErrors;
      echo '<br>$fErrors ==> '. filesize($fErrors) .' bytes <br>';

      # pre adds line feeds
        echo '<pre>' . file_get_contents($fErrors, TRUE) .'</pre>';
    else:  
      echo '<br> Problem no: ' ,$fErrors;
    endif;  

# force error
  echo $x/42;
// FINISH  =========== script to insert ====================

// remaining script goes here
#12

Surely that would cause a syntax error when executing the query, and your code would check to see whether or not the query has run without any errors prior to using the results?

These kind of errors are the most tricky to hunt down, just because it’s confused the server sufficiently that it cannot give you a decent error message. As @m_hutley said earlier, things like missing close-braces and so on can cause this kind of thing, and in a complex bit of code that can take hours to find. But you’ll remember next time, that’s the key thing.

#13

That’s why we have linting. See the -l option on https://www.php.net/manual/en/features.commandline.options.php

#14

