Error message I don't understand

Good morning
I am receiving this error message and I don’t understand what I should correct.
Do you have an idea ?

Navbars.js

import { BiShoppingBag, BiUser } from "react-icons/bi";
import { UserButton, useAuth } from "@clerk/nextjs";

export default function Navbar({ cart, onCartClick }) {
    const { isSignedIn } = useAuth();
    // Show Cart Quantity With Cart Icon
    const cartQuantity = cart.reduce((acc, item) => acc + item.quantity, 0)
    return (
        <nav className="bg-white p-3 md:p-4 mt-4 flex justify-between items-center rounded-lg">
            <a href="/" className="bg-gradient-to-tr from-orange-600 via-orange-700 to-orange-800 bg-clip-text text-transparent font-semibold text-2xl"
            >Store
            </a>
            <div className="flex items-center space-x-4">
                {/* Cart Icon */}
                <div className="relative">
                    <button onClick={onCartClick} className="text-black pr-2">
                        <BiShoppingBag size={24} className="inline" />
                        {cartQuantity > 0 && <span className="absolute top-[-10px] right-[-4px] bg-orange-700 text-white text-xs px-2 py-1 rounded-full">{cartQuantity}</span>}
                    </button>
                </div>
                {/* User Button */}
                {isSignedIn ? (
                    <UserButton afterSignOutUrl="/" />
                ) : (
                    <button onClick={() => (window.location.href = "/sign-in")} className="text-black">
                        <BiUser size={22} className="inline" />
                    </button>
                )}
            </div>
        </nav>
    );
}

create-checkout-session.js

import Stripe from "stripe";

const stripe = new Stripe(process.env.STRIPE_SECRET_KEY);

export default async function handler(req, res) {
    if (req.method === "POST") {
        try {
            const { cart } = req.body;

            const baseUrl = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_BASE_URL

            const line_items = cart.map((item) => ({
                price_data: {
                    currency: "eur",
                    product_data: {
                        name: item.name,
                        images: [`${item.image}`],
                    },
                    unit_amount: item.price * 100,
                },
                quantity: item.quantity,
            }))

            const session = await stripe.checkout.sessions.create({
                payment_method_types: ["card"],
                line_items,
                mode: "payment",
                shipping_address_collection: "required",
                success_url: `${baseUrl}/success?session_id={CHECKOUT_SESSION_ID}`,
                cancel_url: `${baseUrl}/cancel`,
            })
            res.status(200).json({ id: session.id });
        } catch (error) {
            console.error("error creating checkout session", error);
            res.status(500).json({ error: error.message })
        }
    } else {
        res.status(405).json({ error: "Method not allowed" })
    }
}

