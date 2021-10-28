Error in stored procedure if parameter not in database

Hi I’ve got the following stored procedure

BEGIN SELECT GROUP_CONCAT( CONCAT("MAX(IF(scadenza='", scadenza, "',importo ,'')) AS '", scadenza, "'"), " ")INTO @answers FROM (SELECT DISTINCT scadenza FROM ripartizione_rate WHERE preventivo = preventivoID ) A; SET @query := CONCAT( 'SELECT DISTINCT condomino, anagrafica,', @answers, 'FROM ripartizione_rate GROUP BY condomino, anagrafica ORDER BY condomino, anagrafica' ); PREPARE statement FROM @query; EXECUTE statement; END

If I pass a parameter (preventivoID) that is not in the database I get the following error instead of getting NULL:

MySQL said: #1064 - You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near 'NULL' at line 1

I’m not sure why this is happening?