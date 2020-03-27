Error in Principles of Beautiful Web Design 3/E

Hi @daryl9 welcome to the forum

I’m confused. I’ve understood “to get thirds, divide by three, to get quarters divide by four” for so long I can’t think of any alternatives that don’t resolve to the same.

I think the copy might be improved a bit if it read

"divide content layout into … "

If that is about the “Rule of three” and you think it should be a “Rule of four”, I wouldn’t get snagged by it.

On one hand logic is that countless artists and aficionados are more correct than a different opinion.

On the other hand, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder”. IMHO, why not break the rules? header in the left gutter, footer sticky in page center? errm, probably not that exactly.

Point is, push the boundaries if so inclined. Rote may pay the bills, invention can bring change.