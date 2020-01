I’ve installed phpMyAdmin on LAMP

I made a database and a table using phpMyAdmin.

when I use the database and choose the table, It says the following.

Some error have been detected on the server!

Please look at the bottom of this window

At the bottom of the windnow, It also says the following…

./libraries/sql.lib.php#2128: PMA_isRememberSortingOrder(array)

./libraries/sql.lib.php#2079: PMA_executeQueryAndGetQueryResponse(

array,

boolean true,

string ‘test’,

string ‘t’,

NULL,

NULL,

NULL,

NULL,

NULL,

NULL,

string ‘’,

string ‘./themes/pmahomme/img/’,

NULL,

NULL,

NULL,

string 'SELECT * FROM t ',

NULL,

NULL,

)

./sql.php#221: PMA_executeQueryAndSendQueryResponse(

array,

boolean true,

string ‘test’,

string ‘t’,

NULL,

NULL,

NULL,

NULL,

NULL,

NULL,

string ‘’,

string ‘./themes/pmahomme/img/’,

NULL,

NULL,

NULL,

string 'SELECT * FROM t ',

NULL,

NULL,

)

How can I remove the error?

OR

How can I make a new table which doesn’t say any errro?

Because I couldn’t fix this error, I reinstall apache, mysql, php, and phpMyAdmin,

Although I install them again, it happens again.