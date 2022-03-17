error: if (confirm("Photo Not Updated, it will be uploaded without updating")) { document.fm1.submit(); return false;

I have a function: if (confirm(“Photo Not Updated, it will be uploaded without updating”)) {
document.fm1.submit();
return false;
} the ok is accepted, it executes perfectly if the ok is not accepted, it goes to the next step the problem is that at the end of the function, it asks me again: “Photo Not Updated, it will be uploaded without updating”, the truth is, if someone can help me to help.

I leave the script

<script>
function Entrar(){

  if (confirm("Foto No Actualizada, se subira sin actualizar")) {
    document.fm1.submit();
 return false;
}

//Validar Selección de Imagen
if(document.fm1.imagen.value==""){
alert("Debe de subir un Archivo de Foto Ext: JPG");
return false;
}

document.fm1.submit();
}
 
</script>

  <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary"  value="Entrar"   onClick="Entrar()"  >Enviar</button>
        <button type="reset" class="btn btn-primary">Borrar</button>
The snippet itself looks fine. Could you post the full function please, or provide a codepen that reproduces the problem?

@ycaires123: when you post code on the forums, you need to format it so it will display correctly.

You can highlight your code, then use the </> button in the editor window, or you can place three backticks ``` (top left key on US/UK keyboards) on a line above your code, and three on a line below your code. I find this approach easier, but unfortunately some European and other keyboards don’t have that character.

(I’ve edited your post above to format the code for you.)

Probably also going to need the form tag as well, because the function is calling submit on the form.