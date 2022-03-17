error: if (confirm("Photo Not Updated, it will be uploaded without updating")) { document.fm1.submit(); return false;

I have a function: if (confirm(“Photo Not Updated, it will be uploaded without updating”)) {
document.fm1.submit();
return false;
} the ok is accepted, it executes perfectly if the ok is not accepted, it goes to the next step the problem is that at the end of the function, it asks me again: “Photo Not Updated, it will be uploaded without updating”, the truth is, if someone can help me to help.
I leave the script
<script>
function Entrar(){
if (confirm("Foto No Actualizada, se subira sin actualizar")) {
document.fm1.submit();
return false;
}
//Validar Selección de Imagen
if(document.fm1.imagen.value==""){
alert("Debe de subir un Archivo de Foto Ext: JPG");
return false;
}
document.fm1.submit();
}
</script>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" value="Entrar" onClick="Entrar()" >Enviar</button>
<button type="reset" class="btn btn-primary">Borrar</button>