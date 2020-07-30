'error: function () ' was fired in ajax

Hello m3g4p0p

after I rewrote my ajax to

$.ajax({ url: WebsitePath + '/settings', type: "post", data: { AdvisePrice: $("#AdvisePrice").find("option:selected").val() }, success: function (Result) { console.log(Result.Status); // You will get response from your PHP page (what you echo or print) }, error: function(jqXHR, textStatus, errorThrown) { console.log(textStatus, errorThrown); } });

The above problem seems to be resolved,

But, another problem is I can’t exactly print out the result of ajax.

My php script sent back to me a response of {“Status”:“1”},

When I tried to print out the response with ‘console.log(Result.Status);’.

My chrome console gave me an ‘undefined’.

In addition, I can print out the entire result with ‘console.log(Result);’.

Could you please tell me how to print out the value of Status,

I need to use it to respond to my frontend.