'error: function () ' was fired in ajax

Hi guys!

I have a problem in posting data via ajax to php.

First of all, my ajax can pass the data to my php script, and my php also can save it correctly.

But, after that, the 'error: function ( ) ’ of ajax always be fired.

To avoid this problem I rewrote my ajax as below.

function SetAdvisePrice(){ var AdvisePrice = $("#AdvisePrice").find("option:selected").val(); if ($("#AdvisePrice").find("option:selected").val()) { $.ajax({ url: WebsitePath + '/settings', data: { AdvisePrice: $("#AdvisePrice").find("option:selected").val() }, type: 'POST', dataType: 'json', success: function (Result) { if (Result.Status == 1) { console.log('OK'); } else { console.log('Failed'); } }, error: function (jqXHR, exception) { if(jqXHR.statusText== 'OK'){ alert('Success!'); } else { console.log('Failed!'); } } }); } }

But, Is it safe? If it isn’t safe. How to improve my code?

My PHP code: