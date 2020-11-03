Error: Eliminate Render Blocking Resources

I have tested the speed of my website ebetterbooks, and found some errors that were causing the slow speed of the website, fixed almost all of them, except one that is, eliminate render blocking resources, can someone tell me how to fix it
Basically I have found CSS, Javascript and Fonts that blocks.
Javascript
I reduced the Javascript blocking by “defer”:
<script src="/js/nav.js" defer></script>
CSS
CSS I have found no way to unblock. Just compress.
Fonts
Googlefonts blocks the rendering and you can download them to your server and “unblock” them. https://gowebstatic.tk/fonts