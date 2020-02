Error db connection running Symfony 1.4 propel app under docker

Hello,

I try to run my old Sympony 1.4 proper app under docker and for this I have in my docker-compose.yml :

version: '3.1' services: web: container_name: Demo_Ads_web build: context: ./web dockerfile: Dockerfile.yml environment: - APACHE_RUN_USER=www-data volumes: - ${APP_PATH_HOST}:${APP_PTH_CONTAINER} ports: - 8090:80 working_dir: ${APP_PTH_CONTAINER} db: container_name: Demo_Ads_db image: mysql:5.6.46 restart: always environment: MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: 1 volumes: - ${DB_PATH_HOST}:/var/lib/mysql phpmyadmin: container_name: Demo_Ads_phpmyadmin depends_on: - db image: phpmyadmin/phpmyadmin restart: always ports: - 8091:80 environment: PMA_HOST: db MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: 1

I installed mysql / mysqli in my web/Dockerfile.yml file

I am not sure which is valid format for /config/databases.yml, as I need to set db container in it.

I tried it as :

all: propel: class: sfPropelDatabase param: dsn: mysql://root:db@1/Demo_Ads_Docker

where Demo_Ads_Docker is db name

1 - password

db - database container

root logged user

But looks like that is invalid, as I got error :

[wrapped: connect failed [Native Error: Invalid argument] [User Info: Array]]

Which is valid format? Is it error because of wrong params in databases.yml ?

Thanks!