Error accessing mft volume

Hi

I am trying to test a code that parse MFT table but I get the error

OSError: Img_Info_Con: (tsk3.cpp:103) Unable to open image: Error stat(ing) image file (raw_open: image “.\J:” - No such file or directory)

I use windows termainl as admin like that python mft_test.py. Here is the code:

import pytsk3

def search_file_in_mft(mft_path, target_filename):
    img_info = pytsk3.Img_Info(mft_path)
    fs_info = pytsk3.FS_Info(img_info, offset=0)

    for part in fs_info:
        if part.addr:
            mft = pytsk3.FS_Info(img_info, offset=part.start * 512)
            file_system = pytsk3.FS_Info(img_info, offset=part.start * 512)
            file_system.open(part.addr)

            for file_entry in file_system:
                if file_entry.info.name.name == target_filename:
                    full_path = f"{file_system.info.name.get_name()}{file_entry.info.name.name}"
                    print(f"File found: {full_path}")
                    return

    print(f"File not found: {target_filename}")

if __name__ == "__main__":
    mft_path = "\\.\\D:"
    target_filename = "*.txt"
    search_file_in_mft(mft_path, target_filename)

Trace

Traceback (most recent call last):
File “J:\mft.py”, line 24, in
search_file_in_mft(mft_path, target_filename)
File “J:\mft.py”, line 4, in search_file_in_mft
img_info = pytsk3.Img_Info(mft_path)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

why I get the error ? thanks