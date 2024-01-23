Error accessing mft volume

Hi
I am trying to test a code that parse MFT table but I get the error
OSError: Img_Info_Con: (tsk3.cpp:103) Unable to open image: Error stat(ing) image file (raw_open: image “.\J:” - No such file or directory)
I use windows termainl as admin like that python mft_test.py. Here is the code:
import pytsk3
def search_file_in_mft(mft_path, target_filename):
img_info = pytsk3.Img_Info(mft_path)
fs_info = pytsk3.FS_Info(img_info, offset=0)
for part in fs_info:
if part.addr:
mft = pytsk3.FS_Info(img_info, offset=part.start * 512)
file_system = pytsk3.FS_Info(img_info, offset=part.start * 512)
file_system.open(part.addr)
for file_entry in file_system:
if file_entry.info.name.name == target_filename:
full_path = f"{file_system.info.name.get_name()}{file_entry.info.name.name}"
print(f"File found: {full_path}")
return
print(f"File not found: {target_filename}")
if __name__ == "__main__":
mft_path = "\\.\\D:"
target_filename = "*.txt"
search_file_in_mft(mft_path, target_filename)
Trace
Traceback (most recent call last):
File “J:\mft.py”, line 24, in
search_file_in_mft(mft_path, target_filename)
File “J:\mft.py”, line 4, in search_file_in_mft
img_info = pytsk3.Img_Info(mft_path)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
why I get the error ? thanks