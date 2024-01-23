Error accessing mft volume

Hi

I am trying to test a code that parse MFT table but I get the error

OSError: Img_Info_Con: (tsk3.cpp:103) Unable to open image: Error stat(ing) image file (raw_open: image “.\J:” - No such file or directory)

I use windows termainl as admin like that python mft_test.py. Here is the code:

import pytsk3 def search_file_in_mft(mft_path, target_filename): img_info = pytsk3.Img_Info(mft_path) fs_info = pytsk3.FS_Info(img_info, offset=0) for part in fs_info: if part.addr: mft = pytsk3.FS_Info(img_info, offset=part.start * 512) file_system = pytsk3.FS_Info(img_info, offset=part.start * 512) file_system.open(part.addr) for file_entry in file_system: if file_entry.info.name.name == target_filename: full_path = f"{file_system.info.name.get_name()}{file_entry.info.name.name}" print(f"File found: {full_path}") return print(f"File not found: {target_filename}") if __name__ == "__main__": mft_path = "\\.\\D:" target_filename = "*.txt" search_file_in_mft(mft_path, target_filename)

Trace

Traceback (most recent call last): File “J:\mft.py”, line 24, in search_file_in_mft(mft_path, target_filename) File “J:\mft.py”, line 4, in search_file_in_mft img_info = pytsk3.Img_Info(mft_path) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

why I get the error ? thanks