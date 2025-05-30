ERROR 1045 (28000): Access denied for user 'root'@'localhost' (using password: NO)

Hello,

I installed MariaDB on Debian. Then I ran the following command:

# mariadb-secure-installation

Then I followed the steps as follows:

1- Press Enter to proceed with the default root database user password. 2- Press N and press Enter to enable password authentication when prompted to switch to Unix socket authentication. 3- Press Y and then Enter to change the default root database user password. 4- Press Y and then Enter to remove anonymous users. 5- Disable remote access to the root database user. 6- Remove the default test database. 7- Reload privileges to save changes. 8- Restart the MariaDB service to apply your configuration changes.

I logged into MariaDB and ran the following commands:

# mariadb -u root MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO 'root'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'Passw0rd@1' WITH GRANT OPTION; MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

Then:

# systemctl restart mariadb # systemctl status mariadb

I got:

May 30 04:49:41 Fidar-WEB-Server2 mariadbd[162536]: 2025-05-30 4:49:41 0 [Note] Server socket created on IP: '0.0.0.0'. May 30 04:49:41 Fidar-WEB-Server2 mariadbd[162536]: 2025-05-30 4:49:41 0 [Note] Server socket created on IP: '::'. May 30 04:49:41 Fidar-WEB-Server2 mariadbd[162536]: 2025-05-30 4:49:41 0 [Note] /usr/sbin/mariadbd: ready for connections. May 30 04:49:41 Fidar-WEB-Server2 mariadbd[162536]: Version: '10.11.11-MariaDB-0+deb12u1' socket: '/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock' port: 3306 Debian 12 May 30 04:49:41 Fidar-WEB-Server2 systemd[1]: Started mariadb.service - MariaDB 10.11.11 database server. May 30 04:49:41 Fidar-WEB-Server2 /etc/mysql/debian-start[162552]: Upgrading MySQL tables if necessary. May 30 04:49:41 Fidar-WEB-Server2 mariadbd[162536]: 2025-05-30 4:49:41 3 [Warning] Access denied for user 'root'@'localhost' (using password: NO) May 30 04:49:41 Fidar-WEB-Server2 /etc/mysql/debian-start[162561]: Checking for insecure root accounts. May 30 04:49:41 Fidar-WEB-Server2 mariadbd[162536]: 2025-05-30 4:49:41 4 [Warning] Access denied for user 'root'@'localhost' (using password: NO) May 30 04:49:41 Fidar-WEB-Server2 debian-start[162564]: ERROR 1045 (28000): Access denied for user 'root'@'localhost' (using password: NO)

What is wrong?

Thank you.