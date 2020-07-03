Erratic Google Inspect Tool

Recently I am experiencing erratic behaviour from the Google Inspect tool. This occurs about 25% of the time when I am looking at mobile devices. Sometimes it can be fixed by. reloading. Anyone else having these problems? Thanks.
If you toggle the chrome device-toolbar you need to always refresh the page to get the proper rendition.
Note that the device toolbar doesn’t actually emulate mobile devices but shows roughly what they will look like at that size. You still need to test on mobile (if possible) to discover bugs and other inconsistencies.
1 Like
Thanks. When the problems occur, refreshing occasionally fixes them.
Just to be clear you need to refresh each time you toggle the device toolbar and each time you select a different device otherwise the inspector does not fully reset to the correct view.
1 Like
Ok, thanks. I’ll try that method.
