Recently I am experiencing erratic behaviour from the Google Inspect tool. This occurs about 25% of the time when I am looking at mobile devices. Sometimes it can be fixed by. reloading. Anyone else having these problems? Thanks.
Erratic Google Inspect Tool
If you toggle the chrome device-toolbar you need to always refresh the page to get the proper rendition.
Note that the device toolbar doesn’t actually emulate mobile devices but shows roughly what they will look like at that size. You still need to test on mobile (if possible) to discover bugs and other inconsistencies.