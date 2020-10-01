Erase previous contents from PhotoSphereViewer

I am using the PhotoSphereViewer to display 360 picture. See here https://www.corobori.com/sos/TestImage.html

I have got a list of pictures

<ul> <li><a href="javascript:LoadPicture('tj110cok-360-panorama-kitchen.jpeg');">See tj110cok-360-panorama-kitchen.jpeg </a></li> <li><a href="javascript:LoadPicture('ix150lrm-360-panorama-interior-restaurant.jpeg');">See ix150lrm-360-panorama-interior-restaurant </a></li> </ul>

That I would like to display in the div

<div id="viewer"></div>

Things are working fine but when I am clicking on the 2nd picture it doesn’t replace the previous one but add itself below. I tried cleaning up the innerHTML but it didn’t work.

Any idea ?