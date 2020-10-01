Erase previous contents from PhotoSphereViewer

I am using the PhotoSphereViewer to display 360 picture. See here https://www.corobori.com/sos/TestImage.html
I have got a list of pictures
<ul>
<li><a href="javascript:LoadPicture('tj110cok-360-panorama-kitchen.jpeg');">See tj110cok-360-panorama-kitchen.jpeg </a></li>
<li><a href="javascript:LoadPicture('ix150lrm-360-panorama-interior-restaurant.jpeg');">See ix150lrm-360-panorama-interior-restaurant </a></li>
</ul>
That I would like to display in the div
<div id="viewer"></div>
Things are working fine but when I am clicking on the 2nd picture it doesn’t replace the previous one but add itself below. I tried cleaning up the innerHTML but it didn’t work.
Any idea ?
<script>
function LoadPicture(pic) {
/* document.getElementById(viewer).innerHTML = "";*/
var viewer = new PhotoSphereViewer.Viewer({
container: document.querySelector('#viewer'),
panorama: pic
});
}
</script>