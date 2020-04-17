Equivalent tool to Console.dir for PHP

Apologies if this is an annoying Javascripter question.

I am just starting an MVC and OOP course in PHP, and wondered if there anything equivalent to Console.dir for exposing instances and their inheritance.

I have tried firePHP and FirePHPCore which will output an instance and it’s own properties, but no info on it’s lineage.

get_class, get_class_methods and get_class_vars seem to be able to reveal these properties and methods, so is there an existing tool that nicely presents this info.

Thanks.