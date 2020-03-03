Entity relationships

#1

I’m using laravel on this project.

I have these tables;

  • Section
  • Subject
  • Teacher
  • Student

Main problem here is the relationship between section and subject.
What would be the right relationship for this?

Subject can have many sections and a Section can have many subjects.

Teacher teaches many subjects and a subject can be taught by many teacher.

But how would I know the section of the subject that the person is teaching? Is it okay if I have a three way many-to-many-relationship?

#2

I would suggest you normalize your DB before you get going. “Teacher” and “Student” are roles of people. People can have more than one role. i.e, A teacher can be a student and vise versa. The current approach is not scalable. You would have to keep adding tables for each role that comes up.

You might say in your case, that teachers will never be students at the same school. Nevertheless the less, I would still say to lay out the DB properly. Person table, Roles Table, and a Joiner/Junction table with person id and role id tying the relationships together.

1 Like
#3

I agree with @benanamen on the need to normalize/simplify your structure as it will allow for more flexibility, but to answer your question, the reason you’re having confusion is your theory of what a teacher teaches.

In reality, they are not teaching a subject - they are teaching a section. Now, they may be teaching ALL the sections for a subject, but they may not be. You can have different sections being taught by different teachers for the same subject. Heck, you could have multiple teachers for a section, or a teacher and grad assistant or a teacher and a student teacher.

You can infer what subject a teacher is teaching by means of some joins. Same for determining what subjects a student takes.

So high level, I would have something like:

SUBJECT (say Intro to Computer Science)
SECTION (with SubjectID then section number; start date, end date, section meeting day/time)
PERSON (name, id, etc)
ROLE (teacher, student, student teacher, etc)
SECTION_ROLE (sectionID, personID, roleID)

Arguments could be made that section could be broken down further, but personally, I would consider that overkill unless you’re doing very specific reporting.

1 Like
#4

Is what you’re describing actually a ‘three way’ many-to-many relationship?

Subject can have many sections; can a section have many subjects? What’s the definition of a Section?

2 Likes
#5

It should be Class but it is a reserved keyword in php, so i used Section instead.

But if section has the foreign key then there would be section duplicates.

Thank you for helping me. @benanamen @DaveMaxwell @m_hutley
I’ll work on normalizing the Users table.

#6

Well, again, I’ve never had a class in school that taught more than one subject…

#7

That was a rather important part to leave out. I was under the impression it was subject categorys and sub categorys based on your description, “Subject can have many sections and a Section can have many subjects.”.

It doesnt matter that class is reserved. Your not going to have that word free floating in your script in this use case.

How about giving us the high level overview of what you are doing rather than asking about your attempted solution to doing it.

#8

Here’s what’s in my mind. I’ll emphasize the tables that will be used.

A school contains many Course, for example, Computer Science. Then a course contains many Sections, for example, CS-1, CS-2… etc. Then a section contains many Subjects, for example, Math, English… etc.

I primarily set the relationship of Section and Subject to one-to-many, and the Subject has the section_id. It doesn’t have any problem when I’m assigning a teacher to a subject because the subject has a section_id, so I can just reference it. But I do have a problem when it comes to Student, because that means that they can enroll to the same subject two or more times but with different sections.

But I thought that the logic between Section and Subject is wrong. Clearly, a subject for example, Math can be taught to multiple sections, and a Section for example, CS-1, have many subjects. But if I did many-to-many, when I assign a teacher to a subject, the subject doesn’t have reference to what section it belongs to. Unless I made it three-way-m:n relationship.