Entity relationships

I agree with @benanamen on the need to normalize/simplify your structure as it will allow for more flexibility, but to answer your question, the reason you’re having confusion is your theory of what a teacher teaches.

In reality, they are not teaching a subject - they are teaching a section. Now, they may be teaching ALL the sections for a subject, but they may not be. You can have different sections being taught by different teachers for the same subject. Heck, you could have multiple teachers for a section, or a teacher and grad assistant or a teacher and a student teacher.

You can infer what subject a teacher is teaching by means of some joins. Same for determining what subjects a student takes.

So high level, I would have something like:

SUBJECT (say Intro to Computer Science)

SECTION (with SubjectID then section number; start date, end date, section meeting day/time)

PERSON (name, id, etc)

ROLE (teacher, student, student teacher, etc)

SECTION_ROLE (sectionID, personID, roleID)

Arguments could be made that section could be broken down further, but personally, I would consider that overkill unless you’re doing very specific reporting.