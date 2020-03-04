Entity relationships

I would suggest you normalize your DB before you get going. “Teacher” and “Student” are roles of people. People can have more than one role. i.e, A teacher can be a student and vise versa. The current approach is not scalable. You would have to keep adding tables for each role that comes up.
You might say in your case, that teachers will never be students at the same school. Nevertheless the less, I would still say to lay out the DB properly. Person table, Roles Table, and a Joiner/Junction table with person id and role id tying the relationships together.