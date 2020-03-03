Entity relationships

I’m using laravel on this project.

I have these tables;

Section

Subject

Teacher

Student

Main problem here is the relationship between section and subject.

What would be the right relationship for this?

Subject can have many sections and a Section can have many subjects.

Teacher teaches many subjects and a subject can be taught by many teacher.

But how would I know the section of the subject that the person is teaching? Is it okay if I have a three way many-to-many-relationship?