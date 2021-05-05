Entering text into Form to scroll contents

JavaScript
#1

I’m using a working js script where you enter text into the html file, upload the file and the entered text scrolls on the html page. I’d like to modify the code so that the text for scrolling can be entered directly into a text area form, then ‘submit’ shows the echoed text for scrolling (on mouseover). Here’s some of the file code:

<div id="marqueecontainer" onMouseover="copyspeed=pausespeed" onMouseout="copyspeed=marqueespeed">
<div id="vmarquee" style="position: absolute; width: 98%;">

<!--YOUR CONTENT HERE-->
<h4>add text here</h4>
<!--YOUR CONTENT HERE-->
</div>
</div>

I also have a separate working text-attributed-textarea-form, where text can be entered directly into the text area, then ‘submit’ shows the echoed text on the same page in an iFrame. (thanks again for the help on that)

<textarea name="comments" id="comments" minlength="20" maxlength="120" rows="14" cols="130" form="myForm">
Hey... say something!
</textarea><br>
<form action="/textArea1.php" target="processForm2" method="post" id="myForm">
<input type="submit" value="Submit">
</form>
<br><br><br><br>
<iframe name="processForm2" width="75%" height="70%"></iframe>

I tried substituting code between the two, to try to get the entered text to appear in the iFrame so it can scroll on mouseover, without success. Any guidance is appreciated.

#2

You would need the scrolling code in the iframe page itself if I understand you correctly. Any hover actions on elements in the iframe need to be coded in the iframe page itself.

If I have understood correctly :slight_smile:

#3

Thanks for your reply.
Reagrding “in the scrolling code in the iframe page”, currently the iFrame doesn’t appear to be it’s own page, but appears as a box below the textarea. Whatever gets typed into the etxarea and submitted appears in the iFrame box. So, I’d intially like to see if someone can help me have whatever is entered into , upon ‘submit’ have it appear in the marquee container (vmarquee?). Maybe providing the javascript might help?

var delayb4scroll=2000 //Specify initial delay before marquee starts to scroll on page (2000=2 seconds)
var marqueespeed=1 //Specify marquee scroll speed (larger is faster 1-10)
var pauseit=1 //Pause marquee onMousever (0=no. 1=yes)?

var copyspeed=marqueespeed
var pausespeed=(pauseit==0)? copyspeed: 0
var actualheight=''

function scrollmarquee(){
if (parseInt(cross_marquee.style.top)>(actualheight*(-1)+8)) //if scroller hasn't reached the end of its height
cross_marquee.style.top=parseInt(cross_marquee.style.top)-copyspeed+"px" //move scroller upwards
else //else, reset to original position
cross_marquee.style.top=parseInt(marqueeheight)+8+"px"
}

function initializemarquee(){
cross_marquee=document.getElementById("vmarquee")
cross_marquee.style.top=0

marqueeheight=document.getElementById("marqueecontainer").offsetHeight
actualheight=cross_marquee.offsetHeight //height of marquee content (much of which is hidden from view)

if (window.opera || navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Netscape/7")!=-1){ //if Opera or Netscape 7x, add scrollbars to scroll and exit
cross_marquee.style.height=marqueeheight+"px"
cross_marquee.style.overflow="scroll"
return
}
setTimeout('lefttime=setInterval("scrollmarquee()",30)', delayb4scroll)
}

if (window.addEventListener)
window.addEventListener("load", initializemarquee, false)
else if (window.attachEvent)
window.attachEvent("onload", initializemarquee)
else if (document.getElementById)
window.onload=initializemarquee

Any additional ideas/comments are welcomed

#4

I’ve moved this thread to the JS forum as The JS is above my pay grade :slight_smile:

It would help though if you had a working demo of what you have so far achieved as I’m not sure how you are getting the content into the iframe.

#5

Thanks for your message.
Currently I’m getting the ‘comments’ content into the iFrame via:

<?php
echo $_POST['comments'];
?>
#6

May we see the entire html page and js from the working scrolling set up? (I don’t hold out much hope that I can help as I don’t know much js but I’m better at forms and PHP so you never know! And I am interested to see the code.)

#7 
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html id="html">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title></title>
<meta name="title" content="">
<meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="keywords" content="">

<link rel="stylesheet" href="../css/main.css">

<style type="text/css">

#marqueecontainer{
position: relative;
width: 200px; /*marquee width */
height: 200px; /*marquee height */
background-color: white;
overflow: hidden;
border: 3px solid orange;
padding: 2px;
padding-left: 4px;
}
</style>

<script type="text/javascript">
var delayb4scroll=2000 //Specify initial delay before marquee starts to scroll on page (2000=2 seconds)
var marqueespeed=1 //Specify marquee scroll speed (larger is faster 1-10)
var pauseit=1 //Pause marquee onMousever (0=no. 1=yes)?

var copyspeed=marqueespeed
var pausespeed=(pauseit==0)? copyspeed: 0
var actualheight=''

function scrollmarquee(){
if (parseInt(cross_marquee.style.top)>(actualheight*(-1)+8)) //if scroller hasn't reached the end of its height
cross_marquee.style.top=parseInt(cross_marquee.style.top)-copyspeed+"px" //move scroller upwards
else //else, reset to original position
cross_marquee.style.top=parseInt(marqueeheight)+8+"px"
}

function initializemarquee(){
cross_marquee=document.getElementById("vmarquee")
cross_marquee.style.top=0
marqueeheight=document.getElementById("marqueecontainer").offsetHeight
actualheight=cross_marquee.offsetHeight //height of marquee content (much of which is hidden from view)
if (window.opera || navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Netscape/7")!=-1){ //if Opera or Netscape 7x, add scrollbars to scroll and exit
cross_marquee.style.height=marqueeheight+"px"
cross_marquee.style.overflow="scroll"
return
}
setTimeout('lefttime=setInterval("scrollmarquee()",30)', delayb4scroll)
}

if (window.addEventListener)
window.addEventListener("load", initializemarquee, false)
else if (window.attachEvent)
window.attachEvent("onload", initializemarquee)
else if (document.getElementById)
window.onload=initializemarquee
</script>

</head>
<body>

<div class="col-md-12">
<div class="row">

Comments:<br>
<textarea name="comments" id="comments" minlength="20" maxlength="120" rows="14" cols="130" form="myForm">
Hey... say something!
</textarea><br>

<form action="/textArea1.php" target="processForm2" method="post" id="myForm">
<input type="submit" value="Submit">
</form>
<br><br>

<iframe name="processForm2" width="75%" height="70%"></iframe>

<div id="marqueecontainer" onMouseover="copyspeed=pausespeed" onMouseout="copyspeed=marqueespeed">

<div id="vmarquee" style="position: absolute; width: 98%;">
<!--YOUR SCROLL CONTENT HERE-->
<h4>add text here</h4>
<!--YOUR SCROLL CONTENT HERE-->
</div>
</div>

</div>
</div>

</body>
</html>
#8

And may we see the full code for that and for any associated .php files (although the php may be integral?)?

#9

I have shown everything in my last posting, and the php is in the post before that