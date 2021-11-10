Entering text into Form to scroll contents

Currently scrolling begins 2 seconds after page load, set by
delayb4scroll=2000.
To prevent scrolling starting until a button is pressed: delete (or comment out) the last 6 lines of the script within your <head> section (not including </script>).
Then you can add a start button, similar to the submit button, that calls
initializemarquee(). Note there will still be a 2 second delay before scrolling starts unless
delayb4scroll is set to zero.
Change your <h4> element to an ordinary <p> element then you can style the text in both the textarea and in the marquee like this example:
textarea,#vmarquee{
font: 20px cursive;
}
I see there are remnants of code to pause the scroller on mouseover.
I suggest you put “
Hey ... say something!” as placeholder text.
I don’t understand what you are trying to achieve. Who is going to want to put text in the textarea and then see it scroll in a box above?