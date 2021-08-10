Entering text into Form to scroll contents

I don’t understand what the purpose of this but here I have replaced the form and its submit button with an ordinary button and added some JavaScript before the </body> tag. The JavaScript simply copies the text from the textarea to the scrolling <div>.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html id="html">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title></title>
<meta name="title" content="">
<meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="keywords" content="">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../css/main.css">
<style type="text/css">
#marqueecontainer{
position: relative;
width: 200px; /*marquee width */
height: 200px; /*marquee height */
background-color: white;
overflow: hidden;
border: 3px solid orange;
padding: 2px;
padding-left: 4px;
}
</style>
<script type="text/javascript">
var delayb4scroll=2000 //Specify initial delay before marquee starts to scroll on page (2000=2 seconds)
var marqueespeed=1 //Specify marquee scroll speed (larger is faster 1-10)
var pauseit=1 //Pause marquee onMousever (0=no. 1=yes)?
var copyspeed=marqueespeed;
var pausespeed=(pauseit==0)? copyspeed: 0;
var actualheight='';
function scrollmarquee(){
if (parseInt(cross_marquee.style.top)>(actualheight*(-1)+8)) //if scroller hasn't reached the end of its height
cross_marquee.style.top=parseInt(cross_marquee.style.top)-copyspeed+"px" //move scroller upwards
else //else, reset to original position
cross_marquee.style.top=parseInt(marqueeheight)+8+"px";
}
function initializemarquee(){
cross_marquee=document.getElementById("vmarquee");
cross_marquee.style.top=0;
marqueeheight=document.getElementById("marqueecontainer").offsetHeight;
actualheight=cross_marquee.offsetHeight; //height of marquee content (much of which is hidden from view)
if (window.opera || navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Netscape/7")!=-1){ //if Opera or Netscape 7x, add scrollbars to scroll and exit
cross_marquee.style.height=marqueeheight+"px";
cross_marquee.style.overflow="scroll";
return
}
setTimeout('lefttime=setInterval("scrollmarquee()",30)', delayb4scroll);
}
if (window.addEventListener)
window.addEventListener("load", initializemarquee, false);
else if (window.attachEvent)
window.attachEvent("onload", initializemarquee);
else if (document.getElementById)
window.onload=initializemarquee;
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="col-md-12">
<div class="row">
Comments:<br>
<textarea name="comments" id="comments" minlength="20" maxlength="120" rows="14" cols="130" form="myForm">
Hey... say something!
</textarea><br>
<button>Submit</button>
<br><br>
<iframe name="processForm2" width="75%" height="70%"></iframe>
<div id="marqueecontainer" onMouseover="copyspeed=pausespeed" onMouseout="copyspeed=marqueespeed">
<div id="vmarquee" style="position: absolute; width: 98%;">
<!--YOUR SCROLL CONTENT HERE-->
<h4>add text here</h4>
<!--YOUR SCROLL CONTENT HERE-->
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script>
var button = document.querySelector("button");
var textarea = document.querySelector("textarea");
var scroller = document.getElementById("vmarquee");
button.addEventListener("click", function(){scroller.innerHTML = textarea.value;});
</script>
</body>
</html>