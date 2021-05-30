Entering text into Form to scroll contents

Thanks for your reply.

Reagrding “in the scrolling code in the iframe page”, currently the iFrame doesn’t appear to be it’s own page, but appears as a box below the textarea. Whatever gets typed into the etxarea and submitted appears in the iFrame box. So, I’d intially like to see if someone can help me have whatever is entered into , upon ‘submit’ have it appear in the marquee container (vmarquee?). Maybe providing the javascript might help?

var delayb4scroll=2000 //Specify initial delay before marquee starts to scroll on page (2000=2 seconds) var marqueespeed=1 //Specify marquee scroll speed (larger is faster 1-10) var pauseit=1 //Pause marquee onMousever (0=no. 1=yes)? var copyspeed=marqueespeed var pausespeed=(pauseit==0)? copyspeed: 0 var actualheight='' function scrollmarquee(){ if (parseInt(cross_marquee.style.top)>(actualheight*(-1)+8)) //if scroller hasn't reached the end of its height cross_marquee.style.top=parseInt(cross_marquee.style.top)-copyspeed+"px" //move scroller upwards else //else, reset to original position cross_marquee.style.top=parseInt(marqueeheight)+8+"px" } function initializemarquee(){ cross_marquee=document.getElementById("vmarquee") cross_marquee.style.top=0 marqueeheight=document.getElementById("marqueecontainer").offsetHeight actualheight=cross_marquee.offsetHeight //height of marquee content (much of which is hidden from view) if (window.opera || navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Netscape/7")!=-1){ //if Opera or Netscape 7x, add scrollbars to scroll and exit cross_marquee.style.height=marqueeheight+"px" cross_marquee.style.overflow="scroll" return } setTimeout('lefttime=setInterval("scrollmarquee()",30)', delayb4scroll) } if (window.addEventListener) window.addEventListener("load", initializemarquee, false) else if (window.attachEvent) window.attachEvent("onload", initializemarquee) else if (document.getElementById) window.onload=initializemarquee

Any additional ideas/comments are welcomed