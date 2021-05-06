Entering text into Form to scroll contents

I’m using a working js script where you enter text into the html file, upload the file and the entered text scrolls on the html page. I’d like to modify the code so that the text for scrolling can be entered directly into a text area form, then ‘submit’ shows the echoed text for scrolling (on mouseover). Here’s some of the file code:

<div id="marqueecontainer" onMouseover="copyspeed=pausespeed" onMouseout="copyspeed=marqueespeed"> <div id="vmarquee" style="position: absolute; width: 98%;"> <!--YOUR CONTENT HERE--> <h4>add text here</h4> <!--YOUR CONTENT HERE--> </div> </div>

I also have a separate working text-attributed-textarea-form, where text can be entered directly into the text area, then ‘submit’ shows the echoed text on the same page in an iFrame. (thanks again for the help on that)

<textarea name="comments" id="comments" minlength="20" maxlength="120" rows="14" cols="130" form="myForm"> Hey... say something! </textarea><br> <form action="/textArea1.php" target="processForm2" method="post" id="myForm"> <input type="submit" value="Submit"> </form> <br><br><br><br> <iframe name="processForm2" width="75%" height="70%"></iframe>

I tried substituting code between the two, to try to get the entered text to appear in the iFrame so it can scroll on mouseover, without success. Any guidance is appreciated.