Ensuring a website works on all browsers

What is the best way to ensure a website works on all browsers?

Write the code yourself and don’t let any one else mess with it

Joking aside there is no full-proof way to make sure code works on all browsers but there are approaches you can take to minimise disruption.

First of all the phrase “All Browsers” means nothing really. You need to define the criteria for your browser support and then work towards that in the code you use. If you want to support IE5 then you can do that quite easily but you can only use the most basic of css and no positioning or layout techniques.

Once you’ve decided what browsers to support then you choose code that you know is supported in those browsers.

Bear in mind that even though you may use valid code and modern CSS there are occasional bugs, differences and accepted browser behaviours that mean the display may not look the same in all browsers.

The way I approach a page design is to decide what browser support is required (usually modern browsers only and not IE). If this is for a client then that’s the first question you should ask. It’s no good a client asking for a design that works on all browsers because that’s not possible unless they want plain text. I often see questions on the forums from developers who have developed a page for a client but the client’s boss has an old ie5 mac that he uses all the time and can’t access the site. This question should never occur if you’ve done your job correctly from the start.

When coding the page start from the basic page layout (outside to in and top to bottom). After every structural element/section is completed open as many browsers as you can on your desktop and check them all and open and close each from large to small to make sure there is no overflow.

If you do this at every stage you will soon find elements that break a layout before you move on to the next. When you gain more experience you can do this less often but for intermediate coders I would suggest they do this every 15 minutes or so and also validate the html and css at this time. It’s so easy to make a mistake and build on it and then have to undo everything later when you discover the error.

Avoid plugins and frameworks unless you are expert at controlling them. Avoid code you don’t understand. That doesn’t mean you can’y use third party code but you must have a basic understanding of what its doing and how to fix it if it goes wrong.

Avoid unnecessary stuff like dancing Kittens and cursor trails. Avoid slideshows unless they are unobtrusive, accessible and necessary.

Keep tight control of all the code you use and test, test test. Then test again.

If you do this at every stage then when uou get to the end you;ve already done the testing.

Never ever code for one browser only and then when finished decide to try it on say IE11. If you want to support IE11 then you must test on IE11 at every stage.

Even when you have done all that there are still browser bugs to trip you up or browsers interpret the specs slightly differently so you still need to check in as many browsers as you can muster. There are sites you can subscribe to to test browsers but there is nothing like having the real thing in front of you.

Before I retired I had about 5 computers and 3 or 4 laptops running different platforms (Mac & PC) and would test in all. These days browsers are pretty much standard and if you have never had to code for IE5 or IE6 then you don’t know you’re born