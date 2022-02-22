Ensure randomized ratio is consistent

Right now I’m doing something 50-50 and I’d like the ratio to be randomized, from ~2/5 to ~3/5, but it–has–to keep that ratio; I know that if I skewed a plain randomizer that the vast majority of the time it would stay close to that, but sometimes a side would end up vastly favored and I want to avoid that. My first thought was creating a boolean array and the pointer would rotate them, the random factor being how many of which (true/false) is put in that array. I have the feeling that wouldn’t be the best way to ensure the ratio remains consistent.

I know that subtractions are done with overflow but that would be for large numbers, I need just a small # like 5, maybe 10 (or perhaps 16 so its hexadecimal). If I could manage that, I could just multiply the random result to that number (as a delimiter) then keep adding to that # and when it becomes smaller again, then the 1st condition would come back (2nd when larger).

The language I’m looking to implement this is ECMAScript, but the principle seem like it could be applied to multiple languages, hence why I posted in General Web Dev (feel free to move this if it wasn’t appropriate).

Thank you kindly for your help