Ensure no collisions between multiple DateTimes

So this is one of those…What’s the most efficient method… threads.

Assume I have an array of objects, defined to have a Start and End time (as DateTimes). The array can be of any size greater than 1. If it matters, I can guarantee that the Start and End Times all fall within the same calendar month, give-or-take 4 hours on the end, and no object spans a period longer than 12 hours.

What’s the most efficient mechanism to ensure that no two objects in the array collide (overlap) in Time?

A simple staggered walk of the array? (a Selection Sort, effectively)

Note: I dont care about how many/which, a simple boolean true-false of whether or not there is at least one collision in the set.