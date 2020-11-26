Enlarge checkbox showing through a modal

I tried that, same issue. Here’s the modal:
html {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*, *:before, *:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
.modal-overlay {
position: fixed;
top:0;
left:0;
display: none;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, .5);
opacity: 0;
transition: opacity .2s ease;
}
.modal-overlay.active {
display: table;
}
.modal-overlay.visible {
opacity: 1;
}
.modal-inner {
display: table-cell;
vertical-align: middle;
}
.modal-container {
margin: 0 auto;
width: 50%;
min-width: 750px;
max-width: 850px;
max-height: 600px;
overflow: auto;
border: 1px solid;
background: #fff;
border-radius: 5px;
}
@media screen and (max-width:750px){
.modal-container{min-width:0;width:80%;}
}
.modal-header {
text-align: right;
}
.modal-close {
margin-right: .25em;
color: inherit;
text-decoration: none;
font-size: 2rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.modal-content {
padding: 0 10px;
}
.modal-content p {
margin: 0 0 1em;
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
p.open {
margin: 1em;
text-align: center;
font-size: 1em;
font-weight: 600;
color: #4c659b;
text-transform: uppercase;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.modal-selection{
display:flex;
justify-content:space-between;
max-width:600px;
margin:auto;
}
.iframe-wrap{
width:100%;
position:relative;
padding-top:65%;
}
.modal-overlay iframe{
position:absolute;
left:0;
top:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
width:100%;
height:100%;
}
@media print {
html,body{background:#fff!important;color:#000!important;}
body.modal-visible * {visibility:hidden!important;height:0;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;}
body.modal-visible .modal-overlay, body.modal-visible .modal-overlay * {visibility:visible!important;height:auto;overflow:visible;line-height:normal;}
.modal-overlay,.modal-inner,.modal-container {display:block;width:auto;height:auto;background:#fff;}
.modal-container{border:none;width:auto;height:auto;min-width:0;max-width:none;max-height:none;border-radius:0;overflow:visible}
.modal-header{display:none;}
.modal-overlay{position:absolute;top:0;}
}