Enlarge checkbox showing through a modal

I am using this code to enlarge a checkbox. Works good except if I click on a modal, you can see the check box through the modal. If I don’t use this script, you can’t see the checkbox through the modal.

Any thoughts would be appreciated.

<style>

input[type=checkbox]
{
  /* Double-sized Checkboxes */
  -ms-transform: scale(2); /* IE */
  -moz-transform: scale(2); /* FF */
  -webkit-transform: scale(2); /* Safari and Chrome */
  -o-transform: scale(2); /* Opera */
  transform: scale(2);
  padding: 10px;
}

/* Might want to wrap a span around your checkbox text */
.checkboxtext
{
  /* Checkbox text */
  font-size: 110%;
  display: inline;
}

</style>
The transform property creates a new stacking context. Elements that are transformed are similar to positioned elements in that they are removed from normal document flow.

I’m not sure, but you may be able to fix it with z-index.

Can you post a link to your page or post a working example of the problem?

That’s a good idea. I looked into that and couldn’t get that to work. Tried a couple of examples. Where would you place the z index and would you use a position?

Thanks

You would place the z-index on your input since it is the element being transformed. You will need to add position:relative to it also in order for the z-index to work.

Here is an example showing that a transformed element (your input) lower in the html source stacks above a positioned element (your modal).

If you remove the comments from position:relative and z-index you will see it go behind the modal.

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <title>Test Page</title>
<style>
.modal {
position:fixed;
width:80vw;
height:80vh;
background:red;

}
.transformed {
width:40vw;
height:45vh;
background:blue;
transform:scale(1.5);
/*position:relative;
z-index:-1; */
}
</style>

</head>
<body>
<div class="modal"></div>
<div class="transformed"></div>
</body>
</html>
Or simply remove the transform rule and increase the height a bit and you will see that it is indeed behind the modal when it is not transformed. It has no stacking context when it is not transformed and the positioned modal is on top.

.transformed {
width:40vw;
height:85vh;
background:blue;
}

Oh btw, you should be able to loose all those vendor prefixes now and use the native transform property.

Using your code works as did mine until I used the css to enlarge the checkbox. So I have your code in place, how do I increase the size of the checkbox for it to work in Edge, FF, Chrome and Safari; the main browsers?