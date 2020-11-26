Enlarge checkbox showing through a modal

I am using this code to enlarge a checkbox. Works good except if I click on a modal, you can see the check box through the modal. If I don’t use this script, you can’t see the checkbox through the modal.
Any thoughts would be appreciated.
<style>
input[type=checkbox]
{
/* Double-sized Checkboxes */
-ms-transform: scale(2); /* IE */
-moz-transform: scale(2); /* FF */
-webkit-transform: scale(2); /* Safari and Chrome */
-o-transform: scale(2); /* Opera */
transform: scale(2);
padding: 10px;
}
/* Might want to wrap a span around your checkbox text */
.checkboxtext
{
/* Checkbox text */
font-size: 110%;
display: inline;
}
</style>